M. Night Shyamalan: My films reflect what I am experiencing at that moment

M. Night Time director Shyamalan explains how he posed his new film in a new video

The visionary director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, The Visit, Multiple) tells the reasons that led him to create WEATHER, the film based on the graphic novel Sand Castle (in Spain it is edited by Astiberri), and explains what viewers can expect from this dark film in which the director puts the characters in the worst possible scenarios on a paradise island .

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0iY2luZW0tY29udGVuaWRvXzMiIGlkPSJjaW5lbS0xMTAzMDI3OTAzIiBkYXRhLWNmcHRsPSIxIiBkYXRhLWNmcGE9IjIwNDEwOSI + PCEtLW5vcHRpbWl6ZS0tPjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmM9ImFzeW5jIiBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2VjdXJlcHViYWRzLmcuZG91YmxlY2xpY2submV0L3RhZy9qcy9ncHQuanMiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PiB2YXIgZ29vZ2xldGFnID0gZ29vZ2xldGFnIHx8IHt9OyBnb29nbGV0YWcuY21kID0gZ29vZ2xldGFnLmNtZCB8fCBbXTs8L3NjcmlwdD4KPGRpdiBpZD0iZ3B0LWFkLTkxMzIyNTcwNjU2NzUtMCI + CiAgPHNjcmlwdD4KCWdvb2dsZXRhZy5jbWQucHVzaChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKCQkJCWdvb2dsZXRhZy5kZWZpbmVTbG90KCAnLzE4MDE0ODY2L3ZpZG9vbXl2aWRlbycsIFsxLDFdLCAnZ3B0LWFkLTkxMzIyNTcwNjU2NzUtMCcgKQoJCS5hZGRTZXJ2aWNlKGdvb2dsZXRhZy5wdWJhZHMoKSk7CgkJZ29vZ2xldGFnLmVuYWJsZVNlcnZpY2VzKCk7CgkJZ29vZ2xldGFnLmRpc3BsYXkoICdncHQtYWQtOTEzMjI1NzA2NTY3NS0wJyApOwoJfSk7CiAgPC9zY3JpcHQ + CjwvZGl2Pgo8IS0tL25vcHRpbWl6ZS0tPjwvZGl2PjxzY3JpcHQgdHlwZT0idGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Ij47bmV3IGFkdmFkc0NmcEFkKCAyMDQxMDkgKTs8L3NjcmlwdD4 =

Synopsis:

This summer, the visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan reveals a chilling and mysterious thriller about a family who, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire life to a single day.

The film stars an impressive international cast led by Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (The Invisible Thread), Rufus Sewell (the Amazon series The Man in the castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter’s Fate), Abbey Lee (the HBO series Lovecraft Territory), Aaron Pierre (the Syfy Krypton series ), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (Millennium: The Men Who Loved Women), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (the series from Showtime The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).

TIME is a Blinding Edge production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from a script based on the graphic novel Sand Castle, by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, the AppleTV + Servant series) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Multiple). Executive production is provided by Steven Schneider.

WEATHER It opens only in theaters in Spain on July 30.

PC9kaXY PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0iY2luZW0tY29udGVuaWRvXzYiIHN0eWxlPSJtYXJnaW4tbGVmdDogYXV0bzsgbWFyZ2luLXJpZ2h0OiBhdXRvOyB0ZXh0LWFsaWduOiBjZW50ZXI7ICIgaWQ9ImNpbmVtLTQ4MTU1NDkxNiIgZGF0YS1jZnB0bD0iMSIgZGF0YS1jZnBhPSIxOTM0MzciPjwhLS1ub3B0aW1pemUtLT48ZGl2IGNsYXNzPSJPVVRCUkFJTiIgZGF0YS1zcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmNpbmVtYXNjb21pY3MuY29tIiBkYXRhLXdpZGdldC1pZD0iR1NfNCI + + + PC9zY3JpcHQ IDxzY3JpcHQgdHlwZT0idGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0IiBhc3luYz0iYXN5bmMiIHNyYz0iLy93aWRnZXRzLm91dGJyYWluLmNvbS9vdXRicmFpbi5qcyI IDwhLS0vbm9wdGltaXplLS0 + + + PHNjcmlwdCB0eXBlPSJ0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3JpcHQiPjtuZXcgYWR2YWRzQ2ZwQWQoIDE5MzQzNyApOzwvc2NyaXB0Pg == PC9kaXY

Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series