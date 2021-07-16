M. Night Shyamalan, director of Signs, is interviewed on a Chihuahuan podcast about his new film

M. Night Shyamalan, director of films such as Signs and Sexto Sentido, was interviewed about his new movie “Viejos”, which has the participation of Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, for the Chihuahuan podcast “Signs”.

Signals is one of the most listened to True Crime podcasts in Latin America and was created in 2018 by the Chihuahuas Pepe Pérez and Oscar Escárcega, who influenced by the movie Signals have managed to position themselves in the first places of the Apple Mexico platform and Spotify Mexico talking about crimes

real, paranormal cases, aliens and stories of their followers.

For its 116th chapter, the Chihuahuas managed to interview the director of the film that gave rise to the name of their podcast, M.Night Shyamalan, who told them about his new project, a thriller inspired by the novel Sandcastle by Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy, which transports the viewer to a tropical paradise in which its visitors age rapidly and their lives are limited to a single day.

For this chapter, which is already in broadcast and you can listen to it on their Spotify and YouTube platforms, Pepe and Oscar will give away twenty double passes for the premiere of the film that will take place on July 22 in Chihuahua.

Podcast signals

As already mentioned, Signs Podcast was created in early 2018 by Chihuahuas Pepe Pérez and Oscar Escárcega, who have spoken about notable cases such as the true stories of Annabelle and Conjuro 1 and 2, which tell about the Perron family and the poltergeist. of Enfield.

In the same way, they have regionalized their stories to tell about the cannibal and the Chihuahua ripper, also going through national stories such as the Mataviejitas murders and more famous American cases such as Ed Kemper and Albert Fish.

Pepe and Oscar have been guests of Leyendas Legendarias and have collaborated with them on their channel, as well as they have collaborated with Mundo Creepy, Relatos de Horror and Serialmente.

Last year, the podcast was invited to the Spotify Awards and they have become one of the most listened to in Latin America.

Here you can review the chapter:

http://www.youtube.com/c/SenalesPodcast/