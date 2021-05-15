M | Fabio Gándara: “The emergence of the multiparty system was positive, but there is a lack of democratic maturity”

Fabio gandara was one of the founders of Democracia Real Ya, the platform that lit the fuse of the 15-M. Currently CEO of the social communication firm Chocolate, reviews the validity of the demands made ten years ago by the Sun Assembly and recorded in a document.

That letter contained 16 proposals to regenerate life of the country, and they went from the closure of nuclear power plants until dation in payment and a transparency law. A decade later, some have seen the light, while others have not been fulfilled.

What has been the main contribution of these demands to the social, political and economic life of the country?

The consequences are pretty obvious. While many of the more programmatic demands have not been met, there have been very clear consequences.

“It provoked the reactivation of a somewhat sleepy civil society, which had been relying on bipartisanship for a long time”

First of all, the awakening that occurred in society, with thousands of people participating in a citizen political project, which caused a re-politicization in a large part of the citizenry and which led to the reactivation of a civil society a little sleepy, who had long relied on bipartisanship and with little political awareness

Then there are a series of consequences, the most obvious being the breakdown of the political board, the irruption of bipartisanship in Spain, with political forces that emerge with new proposals, and on the other hand the reform of the great existing political forces, with a PSOE that changes internally, bet more on primaries, transparency and has new leaders,

Finally there have been obvious changes, from the own influence on the transparency law, the citizen participation movements promoted by municipal governments in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia, the change in the eviction regulations promoted by the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages. Little by little there have been small changes and advances driven by this citizen space, although many proposals are still on the table today, with a serious crisis and a youth with a blacker future than ever

What has been the proposal that has had the most impact?

All those about transparency and fight against corruption they have had a fundamental impact. There have been changes that have favored greater transparency, a commitment to participation; there has been a greater awareness and intolerance towards corruption, that supposes a before and after

Of the proposals that have not gone ahead, which is the one that you would most miss?

They are all important to some extent, but there are fundamental issues, such as the right to decent housing that it continues to be something unattainable for many young people in Spain, and that it was one of our main proposals.

“There are fundamental issues, such as the right to decent housing, which continues to be something unattainable for many young people”

And then those that unfortunately do not depend only on Spain but on international movements, as is everything related to the implementation of a tax on international financial transactions and the fight against tax havens. Luckily there is progress, even at a time when we see how the president of the United States wants to promote measures such as an international corporation tax. They are measures that go in that fiscal internationalism and in that brake on globalization that was advocated since 15-M.

If there was a movement similar to 15-M right now, would the proposals change a lot?

They would have a lot to see, some of them have made progress but they would continue to be an ultimate goal to be achieved. These measures raised an ideal but possible Spanish society, an achievable utopia.

In everything related to tax havens and financial transactions International progress has been made but it should continue on the table. Progress has also been made on corruption but we would need to continue working. In participatory democracy, progress has been made at the municipal level but we would need a real stake at the state and regional levels. Some progress has been made in everything but it is still pending.

Right now, when we are on the verge of a new crisis and the precedent of 15-M, how do you see society at the level of proposals?

I see her in a Worrying situation. The emergence of multipartism has been positive, but we have seen a lack of democratic maturity which in the end is leading to a situation of tension, polarization and confrontation.

The existence of multipartism has not been normalized, and not only that, but parties like Vox, from the extreme right, have broken into.

This should not be an anomaly either, as it has happened in other European countries, but it is an anomaly that it has been legitimized, has been given carte blanche to negotiate governments. The irruption of this force that bases part of its success on confrontation and tension is a big problem.

I think that he 15-M 10 years ago was based on the opposite: put aside labels or sectarianism, seek a society that seeks the common good, opening the debate to citizens. And now we find ourselves in this situation of increasing polarization favored by various political forces.