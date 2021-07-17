Lyxor Money Monitor June 2021

A record semester

Global equities ended the first half of the year in a strong position, driven by the economic recovery and a new shift towards cyclical sectors. European equities posted one of their strongest first-half returns, while the S&P 500 Index appreciated for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The European ETFs accumulated inflows of 92.5 billion euros in the first half of 2021, with flows since the beginning of the year that far exceeded the flows of previous years.

The ETF reaped 14,300 million euros in capital inflows in June 2021. Equities and fixed income revealed flows of € 12.1 billion and € 2.1 billion, respectively.

The Equity ETFs posted positive flows (12.1 billion EUROS) in June for the 13th consecutive month. Flows were spread across all regions, reflecting general investor optimism.

The ETF ASG (based on environmental, social and corporate governance criteria) continued their favorable trend and accumulated a total volume of net flows of assets amounting to 4,600 million EUROS. While dynamics continue to show signs of strength, flows to ESG exposures are slightly lower than in the first quarter.

The ETF Smart Beta accumulated flows valued at 1.8 billion EUROS. Investor preference continued to focus on Value exposures.

Asset class evaluation:

– ETFs and Fixed Income Funds collectively raised net asset flows of € 22 billion. Open-type funds reaped inflows of € 19.8 billion, while ETFs received € 2.1 billion.

– ETFs and equity funds they added net asset flows of EUR 35.6 billion. Open-ended funds accounted for two-thirds of total inflows (€ 23.5 billion) and ETFs recorded flows valued at € 12.1 billion.

Monthly evaluation: Sectors

Investors increased their technology and digital thematic exhibitions throughout the past year, realizing the profound impact of the COVID-19 crisis on everyday life. Consequently, the prices of Growth values ​​(technology) reached unprecedented levels.

In the meantime, penalized sectors, such as energy and finance, they enjoyed renewed investor interest in the last quarter of last year. Both sectors accumulated impressive flows (15.3 billion EUROS) in the European ETF market over the past year, which did not significantly hinder the pace of entry into technology exhibitions.

The Value sectors they were helped by portfolio rotation towards exposures more sensitive to the economic recovery and by rising bond yields. The latter is often a drag on the profitability of Growth sectors, such as technology and healthcare.

However, the pace of entries to Value exhibitions has stalled in the past month, perhaps signaling a turning point. Many investors question the high valuations of equities following the sharp market rally last year coupled with the exit strategies of central banks as economic activity normalizes.

It will be interesting to see if the summer will bring more volatility in the equity market or if the investment community will be able to enjoy a well-deserved break after an unprecedented 18 months.