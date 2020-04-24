US President Donald Trump noted that it would be “interesting” for them to investigate a treatment against coronavirus with the disinfectant, since it “knocks him out in a minute.”

After United States President Donald Trump suggested that injecting a disinfectant would help treat Covid-19, Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol and other disinfectants, warned that their products should not be used as an injectable treatment and asked that they not be ingested.

“As a world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route),” Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement.

Trump made the comment after William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security shared the results of a study on the effective effects of disinfectants in sunlight, saying that the virus dies at a faster rate when exposed to temperatures. higher.

“Suppose you have that ultraviolet light inside your body, through your skin or otherwise, then I see the disinfectant, which knocks it out in a minute, is there anything we can do, like inject it as if it were cleaning? If it could get into the lungs it would do very well, it would be interesting to see that, “Trump said. Later he clarified that it was a sarcastic comment.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned to regulate the consumption of these products, since the continuous use of chlorine or even the inhalation of chlorine vapors, could have effects on the body and mainly on the skin.

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said calls for poisonings with household cleaners and disinfectants increased 20 percent in the first three months of 2020.

For his part, Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), said that although the virus dies at high temperatures does not mean that it can disappear in the summer like the flu, on the contrary, from If the recommended protection measures are not taken into account, it will continue to spread.

Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU – Lysol (@Lysol) April 24, 2020