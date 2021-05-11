Lyrics, the book in which Paul McCartney compiles 154 songs – El Sol de México

“Letras”, the book in which Paul McCartney has compiled 154 songs from all the stages of his career as a “self-portrait”, will be released in November in Spanish as well as in the rest of the world, as confirmed by this Monday the publisher responsible.

“More often than I can remember, I have been asked if I would ever write my autobiography, but it was never the right time. (…) Some people like to turn to their journals to recall everyday events in the past, but I don’t have that kind of diaries. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which have the same purpose, “the musician explained about the genesis of this work.

As anticipated by Libros Cúpula, in charge of its edition in Spanish, these are two volumes with themes from his entire career arranged alphabetically “to provide a kaleidoscopic rather than a chronological account that fixes for the first time the definitive texts of the lyrics of his songs. and he describes the circumstances in which they were written, the people and places that inspired them, “as well as what he thinks about them now.

As an extra attraction, all this material is accompanied by part of the personal archive of the British artist, specifically by drafts, letters and photographs that had remained unpublished.

“It is the closest thing to an autobiography we could have ever written and confirms an idea that we had already guessed: that Paul McCartney is an important literary reference that builds on, and prolongs, the long poetic tradition in English,” said Paul Muldoon, winner of a Pulitzer Prize and who has worked for five years with the exBeatle to shape the work.

Titled “Lyrics” in its original edition in English, it will come four years after the last great book published around the figure of the author of “Let It Be”, “Paul McCartney. The Biography”, another voluminous work with 800 pages written by Philip Norman.