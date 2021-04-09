Lyoto Machida thinks his rematch with Ryan Bader will be different

Lyoto Machida says he will face a new opponent this weekend despite having crossed paths with his enemy years ago.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion faces current Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch at this Friday’s Bellator 256 event. Machida faced Bader in 2012 at the UFC on FOX 4. Lyoto won the fight by knockout in the second round, giving Bader his third professional loss.

Machida is not surprised that the two are fighting again almost 10 years later and under a different banner.

“Yes, because we are always in the same environment, even though we were in different organizations,” Machida told MMA Junkie. “But look what happened: I changed organization, and now we meet again inside the cage, but what happened has already happened. We are different fighters and we know each other very well. But the day of the fight is a completely different day. “

Machida said it takes nothing away from their first encounter as he sees a new challenge when looking at Bader, now years since their first fight.

“I don’t think about the last fight anymore,” Machida explained. “Even if you win or lose, it doesn’t matter. If you win, you are not going to step ahead of your opponent just because you have the victory. If you lose, it’s the same because it’s a new fight, a new fighter, eight years ago ”.

While it may not come as a surprise to Machida, there certainly couldn’t be many who predicted a rematch between the two in 2021.

After all, the Brazilian is 42 years old and is only one month away from turning 18 in his professional career. However, Lyoto is still fighting at an elite level and feels his longevity comes down to a simple factor.