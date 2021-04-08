Lyon suffer and take penalties to go to the Cup round

04/08/2021 at 10:14 PM CEST

EFE

Olympique de Lyon achieved qualification for the quarterfinals of the French Cup after winning 5-4 on penalties this Thursday against Red Star, a team in the third category of French football, in a match in which Rudi García’s men let slip the income of two goals (0-2) with which they they went to rest.

An advantage that seemed to guarantee a placid afternoon the Lyon, fourth classified in Ligue 1, who despite the difference in category with his rival, did not hesitate to line up some of his top stars such as the Dutch Memphis Depay, the Brazilian Lucas Paqueta or the promising Rayan Cherki.

In fact, they were Paqueta, who opened the scoring at 28 minutes after taking advantage of an error in the local goalkeeper’s serve, and Depay himself, who scored 0-2 on an empty goal in the last minute of the first half to pass from Paqueta, those in charge of marking the differences.

But when everything seemed on track for Rudi García’s team, the reaction of the Red Star arrived, which already in the round of 32 had left another first like Lens out of the competition.

Led by midfielder Jimmy Roye the Red Star managed to equalize the score in the second half with goals from Senegalese striker Pape Ba and Roye himself, who established the final 2-2 with a free-kick in 74.

Goals that condemned Olympique de Lyon to a penalty shoot-out in which Rudi García’s they scored all five pitches they tried.

Quite the opposite of the Red Star that he saw as the German goalkeeper of Lyon, Julian Pollersbeck, stopped the launch of midfielder Diego Michel.

A failure that gave the victory (4-5) and the classification to Olympique de Lyon, who will meet his rival in the quarterfinals in the draw to be held this Friday.