All the players in the Lyon men’s and women’s squads have tested negative for coronaviruses, said club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The members of the club in both branches were subjected to analysis by Lyon doctors at their training center.

“The men’s and women’s teams were tested on Thursday at those facilities. There were no positive cases, ”said Aulas, quoted by the regional newspaper Le Progrès. “We are following the recommended procedures with the test packages we purchase. None of our five doctors has been the subject of a technical dismissal since the start of the pandemic. ”

In its male branch, the French league was terminated with 10 dates remaining, amid concerns about the coronavirus. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion, while Lyon was in seventh place, outside the steps that grant tickets for European competitions.

Tolosa and Amiens fell, while the promotion match between the 18th team in the first division and the third in the second category was canceled.

Aulas had demanded that the league campaign be completed in late August through a playoff system. But PSG was declared champion in view of the great advantage it held before the matches were suspended.

The Lyon women’s team reached the semi-finals of the Coupe de France, before women’s football was also canceled.

Earlier this week, Aulas stressed that the German league will resume, making it clear why the French league should reverse its decision to cancel the rest of the season.

“I call on the league to ask UEFA a public question” on this issue, Aulas told the Saturday edition of Le Progrès.

Aulas also expressed support for the French club Amiens, which dropped to the second division for being in 19th place at the time the season was interrupted.

Amiens has asked that the French league keep him in the top flight and allow 22 clubs to play next season.

“Sign the petition!” Aulas tweeted on Saturday. Almost 14,000 people had done it by 11000 GMT on Saturday.

Laurent Blanc, former coach of France and PSG, supported the motion.

Meanwhile, Lyon still hopes to reach the Champions League quarterfinals, after beating Juventus, the Italian champion, 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 match, played on February 26. The return in Turin is postponed due to the global health crisis.