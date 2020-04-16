The RPG of Fairy Tail It will arrive on Nintendo Switch and the rest of the platforms on June 25, and will have a large roster of playable characters, but also several invited characters who will perform support functions during intense turn-based combat. Thus, although we recently knew that Ultear, Lyon, Flare and Minerva They would be part of this group of characters that would offer their help to the characters, now Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer in which we can see them in action. These magicians keep a few aces under the sleeves of their clothing!

Ultear, Lyon, Falre and Minerva on the move in the latest Fairy Tail trailer

The main characters of Fairy Tail will not be alone, since they will have the help of others characters who will temporarily join the fighting, in order to be able to defeat each and every one of the enemies that stand in our way. In this way, in this last trailer shared through social networks we see four of them, but we can also see some of their most characteristic movements (although not in combat, but in some of the scenes that will be part of the title).

Likewise, it has also been revealed that one of the key points of this game will be the guild headquarters, where we can acquire objects, among other things. In addition, in the bar we can get drinks that will give some special states to our team members. Of course, we can also buy improvements for this venue, in order to change its appearance, but also to obtain improvements, such as a larger inventory or the possibility of buying a greater variety of drinks at the bar. It is an investment!

In this way, we only have to keep waiting a little more than two months to enjoy the intense fighting of Fairy Tail and to be able to join this magicians’ guild that has earned the reputation of being the most problematic in any Magnolia city. And to you, what other characters would you like to be present in this game, either as main characters or as supporting characters who temporarily join the main team? There are many inhabitants of this universe created by Hiro Mashima, so we have to choose from a large selection!

