Lyon does not renew Rudi Garcia and waits for Galtier

05/24/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

Changes are coming at Olympique de Lyon, the first on the bench. The club has already confirmed this morning that Rudi Garcia will no longer be the head coach and that, therefore, The contract that joined the Lyon team is not extended beyond this next June 30.

With the change of technician there will also, therefore, a change of project. Lyon want to take a further step in their aspirations in France and for this reason, according to l’Équipe, the club would be determined to do everything possible so that Galtier be the new Olympique manager for next season.

It is the name that most would like in the technical secretariat and reasons are not lacking. Galtier has managed to break the hegemony of PSG with his Lille this season by lifting the Ligue 1 title. The ‘Doges’ have completed a dream campaign that has helped them to dominate in France again ten years later and to show that Galtier is to go one step further.

Offers will not be lacking for the current Lille coach, although we will see if Lyon’s is the one that satisfies him the most. His great work at Lille should not go unnoticed by some great looking to forge a new project.