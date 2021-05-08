Lyon assaults the ‘Champions’ zone

05/08/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

EFE

The Lyon thrashed the Lorient (4-1) and attacked the third position that gives access to the next edition of the Champions League from which the Monaco that on Sunday visit the Reims, on the penultimate day of the League 1.

OL

LOR

Olympique de Lyon

Lopes; Dubois (Gusto 91 ‘), Diomande, De Sciglio, Cornet; Paquetá (Keita 85 ‘), Guimaraes, Aouar (Mendes 60’); Ekambi (Soumaré 91 ‘), Kadewere (Slimani 46’) and Cherki.

Lorient

Nardi; Hergault (Lauriente 64 ‘), Chalobah, Gravillon, Morel, Le Goff; Le Fée (Diarra 78 ‘), Lemoine (Monconduit 73’), bergel; Moffi (Hamel 72 ‘) and Wissa (Grbic 72’).

Goals

1-0 M.53 Aouar, 2-0 M.65 Paquetá, 3-0 M.71 Guimaraes (PEN), 4-0 M.77 Guimaraes, 4-1 M.83 Monconduit.

Referee

Mikael Lesage. TA: Guimaraes (18 ‘) and Aouar (41’) / Lemoine (69 ‘) and Hamel (79’).

Incidents

In the Olympic Park stadium.

It is the main aspiration of the set of Rudi garcia displaced from the bid for the championship in recent dates. In the Olympic park added his second successive win and complicated the Lorient, on the edge of the drops with only one rental point with respect to the Nantes, antepenultimate, who previously won the Girondins.

The crash was uneven in the second half when the resistance of the visitors faltered. Shortly after starting, a Mathis Ryan Cherki was taken advantage of by Houssem Aouar to open the bookmark.

The second was from Lucas Paqueta at game time and, in the final stretch, a double by the Brazilian Bruno, one from a penalty, rounded off the goal of the Lyon. Shortly after closing, Thomas monconduit made up the visiting defeat.

The team of Rudi garcia two points ahead of Monaco, fourth, and is two from Paris Saint Germain, second, that he visits Sunday at Stade Rennes, already six of Lille, leader, who on Friday surpassed the Lens.