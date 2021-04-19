Lyon also joins the party

04/18/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

Ligue 1 is more exciting than ever. Accustomed to the overwhelming hegemony of PSG, that there are four candidates for the title in the final stretch of the season is unheard of. Lille, PSG, Monaco … and Lyon. Rudi García’s men did not fail against Nantes and is only three points behind the ‘dogues’.

NAN

OL

Nantes

Lafont; Fabio (Corchia, 80 ‘), Castelletto, Pallois, Traoré (Appiah, 37’); Simon (Bamba, 66 ‘), Louza, Chirivella, Blas; Coulibaly (Coco, 80 ‘), Kolo Muani.

O. Lyon

Lopes; Dubois (Diomande, 78 ‘), Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet (De Sciglio, 63’); Caqueret, Guimaraes (Mendes, 63 ‘); Toko Ekambi, Paquetá, Depay (Aouar, 78 ‘); Slimani.

Goals

0-1 M.5 Depay. 0-2 M.37 Depay (pen.). 1-2 M.61 Pallois.

Referee

B. Bastien. TA: Denayer (67 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The good thing about closing the day is that you already know what your pursuers have done. And knowing that Parisians and Monegasques did not fail, Lyon also could not afford not to score the three points. In fact, they soon started on the road to victory. Paqueta gave a gift to Depay, which he marked with a beautiful touch with the outside of the boot. In the second goal, same protagonists. Great pass between the lines from Paqueta to Ekambi, who was fouled inside the area. The Dutch forward converted the maximum penalty and scored the double.

It seemed that everything was sentenced at the end of the first half, but he had to bite his nails after the break. Perhaps due to overconfidence, or perhaps because Nantes came out more connected, but the game was emotional until the end. The locals were better and had more occasions, one of them, Pallois’s, meant 1-2. He knew how to hold on to Lyon to secure a victory that leaves them more alive than ever in the fight for domestic competition.