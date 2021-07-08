Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, asks her daughter to choose a lawyer – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears’ mother, has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court for her daughter to choose a lawyer to represent her interests in the legal guardianship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

In a request submitted on July 1 and published this Wednesday, the mother affirms that Britney has been able to “take care of herself” in recent years, a point that the singer defended in her media intervention before the court of 23 July.

“Now, and in recent years, the ward is able to take care of himself and, in fact, within the parameters of the guardianship, he has made literally millions of dollars as an international celebrity”, argues Lynne in documents obtained by the American chain CNN.

In this way, the mother would side with Britney, considering that her current situation is very different from the mental health collapse she suffered in 2008, when legal guardianship began on a temporary basis.

However, her father, Jamie Spears, has been the guardian since then and, for the moment, has not taken any steps to fulfill the desire expressed by his daughter to end this legal mechanism.

Britney’s parents have been divorced since 2002, and although they reconciled for a time, they lead separate lives.

Source: However