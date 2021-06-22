Lynne Ramsay is going to direct a film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara – Tomatazos

The last film directed by Lynne Ramsay was You Will Never Be Safe – 79%, which starred Joaquin Phoenix. Apparently the director wants to repeat the experience. The Scottish director went to the Cinema Jove, also known as the Valencia International Film Festival. There he received the Luna de Valencia award as a way of recognizing his cinematographic career. There he spoke about his new project.

According to information from El Español, the filmmaker revealed that her next film will be called Polaris and it will be starring Joaquin phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara. We know absolutely nothing about the plot or what genre it might belong to, but if Ramsay’s career is any indication, it might as well be a psychological thriller again.

In addition to revealing this, he spoke briefly about the fact that he considers him to be the best actor he has ever met:

He’s crazy, but he’s the best actor I’ve ever met. Everything he does on the set has a reason. It is much more difficult when you come up with an original idea like this, but it is impossible not to get excited when you are preparing a movie with Joaquin.

Remember that Joaquin phoenix is a couple of Rooney mara And what is more, in 2019 they got engaged and in 2020 their son River was born, in honor of his late uncle. They have been in several movies together ranging from Ella – 95% to Mary Magdalene – 49%. This movie would mark their return together in a movie. It will be necessary to know what type of film it will be, but knowing the director, it will be something that takes advantage of the histrionic gifts of both.

On the other hand, last year when the pandemic was in its early stages, the actor asked the governor of New York to release prisoners to prevent the coronavirus from ending their lives:

I ask Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. So many people’s lives depend on your action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19. The spread of the coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us. […] When you are incarcerated, there is no social distancing, and ensuring good hygiene is not an option. Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from getting sick and spreading the virus.

This is consistent with Phoenix’s way of acting. He has always been known for his commitment to all kinds of social struggles. In fact, the actor is vegan and on several occasions has expressed his feelings for the livestock industry and the fact that killing animals and affecting their lifestyle in order to kill them for human consumption. In fact, he is considered one of the most active actors in the world of animal activism and has even been named Person of the Year by PETA in 2019. For the same reason, his speech when he won the Oscar for Best Actor for Joker – 91% were related to those topics.

On the other hand, Cruella recently premiered – 93%. From the first trailer the tape was compared to that movie of Joaquin phoenix. It was inevitable that the director would be questioned about this and asked what such a comparison had made him feel. The director was not bothered, actually:

I loved Joker, they did an amazing job on it, so I was happy for the comparison, but I knew it’s so drastically different from that in terms of tone. There were some people who said to me, ‘Does that worry you?’ And I thought that as soon as the movie comes out, people will see that it is their own thing and that it is not the worst thing in the world to be compared to Joker, but I was a bit surprised how much it became fashionable.

