Enter Mahindra as a replacement for the German

The Briton drove last season in the category with Jaguar

Alex Lynn returns to Formula E to join Mahindra Racing at the close of the 2019-2020 season. The 26-year-old British pilot will be a partner for Jérôme D’Ambrosio after Pascal Wehrlein’s decision to leave the Indian team at the end of the virtual championship organized by the stoppage by covid-19.

Lynn returns to Formula E to replace Pascal Wehrlein. The Briton will race in Mahindra in the last six races of the 2019-2020 season, which will be concentrated in Berlin by the covid-19. In this way, Alex returns to the electric category in what will be his fourth season in the Championship.

“We welcome Alex to the Mahindra family, he has had great performances in Formula E so I am sure that together we can get good results for the rest of the sixth season,” said Dilbagh Gill, executive director of the team.

The Briton debuted in Formula E with Virgin Racing as a substitute for José María López at the 2017 New York ePrix, where he achieved his only Pole and the following year was a full-season driver for the British team. In 2019 he did not have a seat until Jaguar called him to replace Nelson Piquet Jr. In total he disputed 22 ePrix, of which his best result was the sixth place reached in Punta del Este.

“I am happy to be with Mahindra in Berlin. I have great ambitions in this championship, which coincide with what the team wants to achieve. I competed twice in Berlin and I did well, last season I reached the Super Pole. The proposal E Formula to celebrate six races there is going to be a challenge, I want to race, “said Lynn.

This season has not been ideal for Mahindra, the change of provider in the gearbox of his M6Electro has played a trick on him and he is currently 12th in the team championship. “Alex has a hunger, talent and experience that we are sure will give us results soon,” added Hill to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard