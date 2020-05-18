Lynn Shelton, director of “Mad Men” and “Glow”, died. ‘GLOW’ star Marc Maron calls his partner’s death “devastating” (Shutterstock)

Lynn shelton, one of the emblematic directors of independent cinema, died Friday at age 54 from complications from a previously unidentified blood disease. Her partner, actor and comedian Marc Maron, who Shelton directed in the series “Glow”, was in charge of spreading the sad news.

Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after being sick for a weekMaron said in a statement. “There was a previously unknown underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors couldn’t save her“

“It is devastating. I am heartbroken and in complete shock and I really don’t know how to move on after this moment. I made her happy, she made me happy, we were happy, we had started a life together, I can’t believe this is happening ”, expressed the actor.

Lynn Shelton while filming “Glow”

Shelton was one of the most prominent representatives of American independent cinema, directing “Humpday”, “Your Sister’s Sister”, “Sword of Trust” and “Laggies”.

Maron and Shelton were not only off-screen partners, they also collaborated on projects together. Shelton directed Maron in “Glow,” they also worked together on the movie “Sword of Trust,” as well as their special “End Times Fun.”

The American was a prolific director of television series and directed episodes of “Mad Men”, “The Mindy Project”, “Master of None”, “Love”, “New Girl”, The Morning Show “, and lately I had been working on the Hulu series, “Little Fires Everywhere “, starring and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Lynn Shelton (Shutterstock)

The news has left the entertainment world in shock. With much pain, his colleagues fired Shelton, an Ohio native, on the networks.

“I am devastated to learn of Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I am completely in shock because this vibrant, talented and moving filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was very passionate about our series, Little Fires Everywhere, ”said Witherspoon.

“We did a lot of things together,” said Mark Duplass on Twitter. He was a regular contributor to Shelton, who starred in his 2009 movie “Humpday,” a representation of male sexuality through a female gaze. The actor said he lost a “dear friend” and praised her creativity. “I wish we could have done more,” added Duplass. “His inexhaustible creative energy and infectious spirit were unmatched. She improved me. We make our way, we form, we laugh, we push each other. As a family. It is a profound loss ”.

Rest in peace, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a very nice person. This is horrible and very, very sad, ”director James Gunn said on Twitter.

Shelton was previously married to Kevin Seal, with whom she had a son, Milo.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Fred Willard, actor of “Modern Family” and “American Pie” died