Lyman Good

A new low has the UFC 249 card. Welter Lyman Good was injured and has been left out of the event.

The information was disclosed by MMA Fighting the afternoon of Saturday.

Good, I was going to face Belal Muhammad in the preliminaries. At the moment it is not known if the fight will continue on the card or will be canceled.

The fight is not the only one in doubt. The stellar fight of UFC 249 remains hesitant after the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be stranded in Russia. He had to defend his belt in front Tony Ferguson.

The President of UFC Dana White He reiterated on several occasions that he will hold the event despite the government’s prohibitions with the goal of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Good former welterweight champion of Bellator, comes from knocking out Chance Recountre in UFC 244. That defeat reversed his defeat in the face Demian Maia in UFC Fortaleza.

UFC 249 will be held next April 18th in a place to be defined.