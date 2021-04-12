Lying on the floor, they help Carolina Sandoval to put on her girdle and she says that ‘she is giving birth’

With a bikini on Carolina sandoval was prepared hours before what would be her “second wedding” with Nick Hernandez. It was not actually a wedding as such but the renewal of the wedding vows of both from the beach. Obviously, “The Queen of the Girdle “ She had to wear one and that is why she asked two of her friends and bridesmaids to help her in the task of putting it on, which we already know is super complicated for any woman.

At the rhythm of “Inside and outside” the two assistants did everything to make the second strip go up and they went to the floor. “The Poisonous” She placed some cushions to lie down and make her friends raise the garment. The Venezuelan even came to compare the fact of entering the belt with the act of “giving birth” because of the position she was in and because of the fatigue that it implied.

The truth is that the moment was very funny and of course it was the expert herself who achieved the task. All this was within the framework of the celebration that took place the next day. The couple was surrounded by their daughters, family and close friends. The sea served as a witness and in front of it they improvised a very beautiful kind of altar in which there was a priest, who officiated the ceremony.

Like any wedding, the bride was dressed in white with a long train and her daughter Barbara Camila wore the back of the dress designed by Juan Fernando Mendoza. The alliances were delivered by the smallest of the house, Amalia Victoria. In the end they closed and confirmed their union with a kiss. As expected there were tears when the lady Amalia, mother of the ex-host of the show Telemundo “Tell me what you know”, He came to give the couple some words of love and above all, to remind his daughter that her father was present from heaven.

Without a doubt it was a very emotional and important day for Carolina sandoval Y Nick Hernandez. But especially, a day where the love of the couple was renewed for the years to come.

