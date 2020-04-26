Rosalia He has excelled himself in recent weeks, carrying out various activities during the quarantine; Thus, the singer has interpreted the successes of her favorite stars and even changed her look, which has been to the liking of all her followers.

View this post on Instagram Snacking🍿🍿🍿 A post shared by ROSALÍA (@ rosalia.vt) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:53 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Rosalía in her karaoke session performing her friend @xtina via instastories (04/23/20) // @ rosalia.vt A post shared by ✨🥀 (@rosaliadiary) on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:05 pm PDT

Now she has surprised her fans with one of her sexiest photos, a selfie in which she appears on the floor of her closet, posing like a model, using an orange mini-outfit with which she boasted her long legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSALÍA (@ rosalia.vt) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:00 am PDT

Rosalia He has not wasted time and is also learning to cook, so he shared in his stories of Instagram how are you doing experimenting with various recipes.

View this post on Instagram Rosalia via instastories (04/25/20) // @ rosalia.vt A post shared by ✨🥀 (@rosaliadiary) on Apr 25, 2020 at 1:42 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rosalia via instastories (04/25/20) // @ rosalia.vt A post shared by ✨🥀 (@rosaliadiary) on Apr 25, 2020 at 1:40 pm PDT

Michelle Vieth showed off how her body was after stretching and warming up

In underwear, Aleida Núñez exposes all her curves by posing reclining on a sofa

With a sexy dress and no underwear, Clarissa Molina wears a neckline to the waist

.