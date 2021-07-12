Lying face down, Noelia shows her rear with a micro thong

The curves of Noelia They turned social networks back on and captured glances thanks to a daring photograph in which the Puerto Rican did not tempt her heart to show off those impressive charms that are the fantasy of her millions of admirers.

A few hours ago, the sexy singer uploaded to her Instagram account an image in which she appears posing upside down to admire his prominent rear with a micro thong that little could cover that attribute of his anatomy that causes such a stir.

“I do have a Noelicious micro thong on. NATURALLY ME. # Noelia❤ ”, is the text that accompanies the interpreter’s postcard, which so far has almost 31 thousand likes and more than 600 comments.

“Rich view my love 😍❤️ “,”She is very beautiful 😋😋 ”and“Beautiful body Noelia 🍑 ”, were some of the compliments that his fans left him.

Previously, Noelia took the opportunity to invite them to subscribe to her OnlyFans account, through a video where she allowed herself to be admired using a tight and tiny bodysuit black with transparencies.

