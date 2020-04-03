Michelle Vieth She has used her social networks to share photos of TBT with her fans as well as others that show her with her new look, showing off her short red hair.

View this post on Instagram

✨HOME .. HOME … ✨

A post shared by Michelle Vieth (@viethmichelle) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:19 pm PDT

In his most recent publication in Instagram Michelle is shown in Acapulco, wearing dark glasses and wearing a colorful bikini, which allows her sculptural body and her toned abdomen to be fully appreciated. The photo already has more than 12 thousand likes.

View this post on Instagram

💋… #acapulco # acapulqueña, my home, my safe place, my house, my family… ☀️ # sunkissed #staysafe #stayhome @leilani_designs

A post shared by Michelle Vieth (@viethmichelle) on Apr 2, 2020 at 6:47 pm PDT

Apparently, the actress is single again, since after a few months of having a relationship with Luis Caballero both stopped following each other on that social network and he made statements that he was already “single, but never alone”.

View this post on Instagram

?… 🔛…. 👩🏻‍🦰 #redhair #redhairdontcare

A post shared by Michelle Vieth (@viethmichelle) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:11 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

♥ ️… Q ♣ ️… 👀 • @ latienditadf_ 👩🏻‍🦰 • @ b730p @ siete30salon #redhair #redhairdontcare

A post shared by Michelle Vieth (@viethmichelle) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:32 am PDT

In the jungle, Ximena Córdoba boasts her spectacular body in a bikini

Cecilia Galliano is recorded using a sensual and low-cut animal print dress

Ela Velden is shown in the bathroom without underwear and very sensual

.