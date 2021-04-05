Lydia Valentin, out of the Europeans due to gastroenteritis

04/05/2021 at 1:48 PM CEST

EFE

Lydia valentin, Olympic, world and European weightlifting champion, will not participate in the continental championships that are held in Moscow due to gastroenteritis, reported the Spanish Federation.

Valentine He was supposed to fly to the Russian capital on Monday, but the symptoms suffered in the last hours advised him not to do so.

According to the Spanish Federation, “this inconvenience undermines the good preparation that Lydia was doing for this competition.”

Valentín, at -76 kg, had to compete on the 8th in these Europeans, in which he could have sealed his classification for the Tokyo 2020 Games.