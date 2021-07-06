Lydia Valentín leads the Spanish weightlifting team for Tokyo

07/06/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) published on Tuesday the definitive list of weightlifters qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Lydia Valentín, triple Olympic medalist, will lead the Spanish representation.Valentine, 36, heads the Spanish weightlifting representation made up of David sanchez (up to 73 kg), Andres Mata (up to 81 kg) and Marcos Ruiz, that will compete in the category of more than 109 kilos.

The Spanish weightlifting team will try to overcome in Tokyo the three medals it has held in the Olympic Games so far (one gold, one silver and one bronze).

All those metals obtained have been added by a Lydia valentin who hopes to achieve all four Olympic medals. In addition, his wish is to be able to join them in competition and not after several years and because of doping cases in his opponents.