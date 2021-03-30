Lydia Valentín leads the Spanish team in the European Weightlifting Championships

Mar 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM CEST

EFE

A total of eight men and seven women will represent Spain in the European Weightlifting Championships to be held in Moscow between April 3 and 11, where the presence of the Olympic, world and European champion stands out. Lydia valentin, with the common goal of the team members to obtain the passport for Tokyo.

In a ceremony held at the headquarters of the CSD, with the presence of the outgoing president Irene Lozano In his last public act in office, the Spanish team showed its ambitions at the Moscow event, which will be held with all the stipulated security measures and with the idea of ​​obtaining medals and, above all, the Olympic square.

Definitely, Lydia valentin (Ponferrada, 36 years old), Olympic champion in London 2012, double world champion and four in Europe, will be the great reference of the Spanish delegation, with the aim of being present at its fourth Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo.

“It is a special European because it has been postponed twice and important because it can give us a pass to the Games, since now no one is classified. I have no other expectations than to get the score to be in Tokyo. It would be my fourth Olympic presence My colleagues will also give their best to get medals. “

The president of the CSD, Irene Lozano, in his last public act before leaving office to appear on the PSOE lists for the Madrid elections on May 4, he addressed the athletes present, putting his example to work in times of pandemic

“Despite all the difficulties, you are there, ready to get your ticket to Tokyo. After such a difficult year, you have sent an important message to the entire population: that normalcy can be restored and you are showing it.”

As highlighted Irene Lozano, “Lydia valentin it is the best example of values, integrity and mental strength “.

.- Spanish team female category:

Olga Fernandez – Cat. 49 Kg.

Atenery Hernandez – Cat. 55 Kg.

Irene Martinez – Cat. 59 Kg.

Mouna scandi – Cat. 59 Kg.

Garoa Martinez – Cat. 64 Kg.

Ilia Hernandez – Cat. 71 Kg.

Lydia valentin – Cat. 76 Kg.

.- Male category:

Joshua Brachi – Cat. 61 Kg.

Acorán Hernández – Cat. 67 Kg.

Victor Castro – Cat. 67 Kg.

David sanchez – Cat. 73 Kg.

Alejandro Gonzalez – Cat. 73 Kg.

Andres Mata – Cat. 81 Kg.

Alberto Fernandez – Cat. 81 Kg.

Marcos Ruiz – Cat. 109 Kg.

The national team will be led by the national coach, Matías Fernández, the trainers Fernando Garcia and Vladimir Carbaca, the physiotherapist Sergio Gomez and the doctor Gonzalo moneva.