Weekly, Lydia Lozano is one of the indisputable protagonists of ‘The Last Supper’. One of the most loved collaborators of the Telecinco format triumphs every Friday with her peculiar wigs and outfits; something that was replicated in the delivery issued this Friday, June 26. In this case We saw her wear an impressive copper-colored wig that many remembered the artist Sara Montiel, as his colleagues told him throughout the evening.

Lydia Lozano in ‘The Last Supper’

Thus, those responsible for the space did not hesitate to put some of the most mythical songs of Montiel for Lozano to give free rein to his talent, something that she accepted without hesitation. But the thing did not stop there and is that while the collaborator ate the peculiar churros with chocolate that Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez had cooked, she let herself go and at the request of his companions he feigned an orgasm. He did it without sound but gesticulating more than ever, something that sparked the laughter on social networks and is that these were flooded with memes and excerpts of the moment; one of the most talked about of the night, without a doubt.

Terelu Campos to ‘The Last Supper’?

In short, one more proof that Lydia Lozano is willing to do anything for the show; something that the viewer possibly appreciates (and very much). But it was not the only daring and it is that in the game « truth or daring » that Nuria Marín was proposing to viewers from the bathroom of ‘The Last Supper’, the presenter María Patiño had to face a challenge in the middle of the morning: call Terelu Campos to try to get him to attend the program, either as a cook or as a diner.

The presenter of ‘Socialité’ did not hesitate to do so and therefore called the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ live. Campos was scared to receive a call at that time of night since he was not watching the program, but once calm, he decided to leave a door open before Patiño’s proposal. The journalist did not want to accept or refuse to attend the program, but did leave her participation in it on the air. Will we see Terelu cooking on the show soon? Will this be the beginning of the arrival of famous chefs in the format of La Fábrica de la Tele for Telecinco? It is clear that all options are open.