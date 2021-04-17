Lydia Ko rules in the Lotte Championship and Luna Sobrón, in the top10

The New Zealander Lydia ko has made four birdies in his last five holes of the third round of the Lotte Championship, tournament of the LPGA, and will face the final day as leader in Kapolei, Hawaii. He will, of course, with a stroke of advantage over his pursuers after a day in which Sobrón Moon has finished in ninth position and Azahara Munoz, in the fiftieth.

Ko he has won seven shots at par 65 on the field to sign his second straight round without fail and move to -21 on aggregate. Follows with -20 Nelly korda, after a round of ten birdies and a bogey. Filipina closes the top5 Yuka saso with -17, the Irish Leona Maguire with -16 (she made an eagle on par four of the 15th hole on the third round) and the Korean AMy Yang with -15.

Another of the important women on the circuit is in the top10. Lexi Thomson share sixth place with the Koreans Sei Young Kim and Hyo Joo Kim, although their -14 already leaves them at a considerable distance from Ko in the absence of the last lap.

Meanwhile, who is also in the top 10 positions is Sobrón Moon. The Spanish has won two more shots to the field on the third day, in which with four birdies in the final five holes she has recovered from the double bogey she had committed in par four of hole 3. Thus, she will try to consolidate in the front positions the next morning during the dispute of the final round.

He will reach her in the fiftieth position Azahara Munoz, that this Friday he won a shot to the field after two bogeys in the first five holes and three birdies in the rest of his round. Among them, one in 18 that left a sweeter aftertaste on his return. With a total of -8, he will try to move up this Saturday.

In that last round, a Ko that she was satisfied after finishing her work this Saturday. “I stayed patient and got some birdies that weren’t getting into me,” celebrated Ko, also happy to get two birdies on the final two holes. “Everyone is playing pretty well, so you have to try to get birdies on your laps,” he commented.

1. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 195 (67-63-65)

2. Nelly Korda (United States) 196 (65-68-63)

3. Yuka Saso (Philippines) 199 (64-64-71)

4. Leona Maguire (Ireland) 200 (68-67-65)

5. Amy Yang (South Korea) 201 (69-68-64)

6. Lexi Thompson (United States) 202 (68-67-67)

6. Sei Young Kim (South Korea) 202 (67-68-67)

6. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) 202 (68-65-69)

9. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) 203 (67-73-63)

9. Sarah Schmelzel (United States) 203 (69-69-65)

9. Hannah Green (Australia) 203 (70-67-66)

9. Linnea Strom (Sweden) 203 (69-67-67)

9. Brittany Altomare (United States) 203 (64-71-68)

9. Ally Ewing (United States) 203 (65-69-69)

9. Luna Sobrón (Spain) 203 (69-64-70)

…

50. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 208 (69-68-71)