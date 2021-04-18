Lydia Ko is reunited with victory in the Lotte Championship

The New Zealander Lydia ko has signed this Saturday a final round of 65 strokes to take the victory in the Lotte Championship from Kapolei (Hawaii). He has done it with seven strokes of advantage over his pursuers and has thus achieved his 16th LPGA title. That is the first for her in the last three years.

With a total of 260 strokes, 28 under par, Ko has advanced by seven to the South Koreans Inbee Park (63 final) and Sei Young Kim (65), Irish Leona Maguire (67) and the American Nelly korda (71). Nobody has been able to disturb Ko. Jenny Shin (63), Wei-Ling Hsu (66), Sarah schmelzel (66) and Yuka saso (70) have finished sixth to snow strokes of the winner.

Sobrón Moon It was the best of the Spanish, finishing in twenty-second position. With a -15 overall, Sobrón said goodbye to the tournament with a day of ups and downs that, with six birdies and two bogeys, has made him win two shots on the field.

For its part, Azahara Munoz has finished fifty-fourth. Three birdies and two bogeys have served him to subtract one more blow from the course and sign a -9 overall.

Up front, a week from his twenty-fourth birthday, Ko He has signed a final round of seven birdies and without any failure, a situation that has allowed him to considerably widen the difference of a stroke over his pursuers that he had before the start of the day. In this way, Ko has scored his first win since the 2018 Mediheal Championship and he has returned to savor the honeys of triumph 1,084 days later.

“When you are in the position to win and you don’t get it, doubts come to you. I told myself no, that I would lie to myself if I doubted myself, ”Ko expressed after his victory. “There are times when you do not know if you are going to be in a winning dynamic again,” he said, after pointing out the examples of Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama. “They gave me hope to know that maybe I could go their way”, Ko has pointed out.

1. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) 260 (67-63-65-65)

2. Inbee Park (South Korea) 267 (71-66-67-63)

2. Sei Young Kim (South Korea) 267 (67-68-67-65)

2. Leona Maguire (Ireland) 267 (68-67-65-67)

2. Nelly Korda (United States) 267 (65-68-63-71)

6. Jenny Shin (South Korea) 269 (69-70-67-63)

6. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) 269 (67-73-63-66)

6. Sarah Schmelzel (United States) 269 (69-69-65-66)

6. Yuka Saso (Philippines) 269 (64-64-71-70)

10. A Lim Kim (South Korea) 270 (70-64-70-66)

10. Amy Yang (South Korea) 270 (69-68-64-69)

…

22. Luna Sobrón (Spain) 273 (69-64-70-70)

54. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 279 (69-68-71-71)