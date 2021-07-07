Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox, with New Zealand at the Tokyo Games

The Olympic runner-up Lydia ko has been selected by New Zealand, next to Ryan fox, to represent your country in the Tokyo Olympics. Both were already at the Rio Games in 2016.

In this way, Lydia ko She will be one of the top candidates for Olympic gold, after the great form shown in recent weeks, in which she has won her first title since 2018. “I am very excited to be at the Tokyo Games. I have always been proud to represent New Zealand and doing it in a place with the best athletes is an honor ”, she said.

For its part, Ryan fox He has also been satisfied to be able to go to Tokyo. “I grew up in a family where representing New Zealand was the highest honor. Golf does not give you many opportunities, despite the fact that you play week after week on the European Circuit. But there I play more for myself. In some Games you totally represent New Zealand ”, he said.