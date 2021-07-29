LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology offers innovative benefits to replace the foam in bras while maintaining discretion

WILMINGTON, Delaware, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The LYCRA Company, a world leader in developing innovative solutions for the textile, apparel and personal care industries, today unveiled the groundbreaking technology innovation LYCRA® FitSense ™ that reduces or eliminates the need for use foam in bras. This patent-pending bra cup app can be used on intimate apparel such as traditional underwired and non-wired bras (including bralettes and sports bras), sportswear, and swimwear.

LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology consists of a solvent-free, water-based dispersion that is composed of the same molecule as LYCRA® fiber. The dispersion is screen printed directly onto the bra fabric, increasing the firmness of the fabric in specific areas. Increased firmness in the bra cup effectively reduces bulge caused by the nipple while providing symmetrical support, shapes and lifts the bust, reducing or eliminating the need for sewn panels or insert pads.

Support zones can be applied to the bottom and sides of the bra cup for shaping, as well as the brim, for maximum comfort and softness. LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology can also be applied between layers of fabric in the bra cup to hide nipple bulge while maintaining the aesthetics of the original fabric.

“With LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology, the print does the work of the pad and allows brands to create a better bra in all sizes, styles and silhouettes. It is a complete revolution,” says Melissa Stewart, global chief technology officer and R&D of material innovations. “With this innovation, women have more options when choosing a bra that provides functionality, style and comfort.”

Bras can be warm, stiff and bulky, or have multiple components and structures that make them uncomfortable and uncomfortable. LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology can be used to design functional bras that are lighter, thinner and more breathable, without sacrificing discretion, all-day comfort, durability, support or shape. Unlike polyurethane foam — which is colorfast and can move or even get lost in washes — LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology is designed to be integrated into the garment. Withstands machine washes and regular wear. In addition, in swimwear applications, the technology exhibits chlorine resistance and quick-drying properties, compared to double-fabric layers and foams.

LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology offers underwear manufacturers the versatility to create intentionally designed aesthetics incorporating delicate patterns and artistic details that are in keeping with their brand identities. “Designs and colors can easily be tailored to create the latest garments – from feminine designs like lace to sporty geometric shapes – to suit all tastes,” says Stewart. “With LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology, a designer’s imagination is the only creative limitation,” he adds.

LYCRA® FitSense ™ technology, which is certified for ECO PASSPORT sustainability by OEKO-TEX®, is applied using standard screen printing processes, eliminating the need for special equipment or major supply chain upgrades. The LYCRA Company provides technical guidance so that apparel brands, retailers and manufacturers can easily access this innovation.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company invests in the innovation and production of fibers and technological solutions for the textile and personal care sectors. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized around the world for its innovative products, technical expertise and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trademarks: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX® and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy dates back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, the LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s needs for comfort and long-term performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® FitSense ™ is a registered trademark of The LYCRA Company.

