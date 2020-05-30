With the portability reactivated, the commercial activity of the operators is recovering normality. That shows in the different offers that we are learning about. In addition, a very busy month of June is expected due to various issues. Beyond the proximity of summer, we also have the launch of Virgin telco. MásMóvil has decided not to wait any longer and has just announced a special promotion with which to get up to 10GB free as a gift. In addition, it does so using its new OMV, one of his most recent acquisitions.

On March 2 we knew that the MásMóvil Group was buying Lycamobile, a virtual mobile operator focused on the so-called ethnic market and with a full commitment to prepaid. This brand got on the yellow operator’s boat along with MásMóvil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Llamaya, Hits Mobile, Lebara or Oceans. Now, we know one of the first movements after having paid a total of 372 million euros to acquire the Spanish virtual mobile operator.

Lycamobile promotion until June 30

The ethnic operator of the MásMóvil Group has just launched a special promotion with which we can get an extra mobile Internet bonus. Users will be able to benefit from between 3GB and 10GB for free depending on the contracted rate. This can be achieved from May 28 Until June 30th, not being able to use that data for free when roaming.

With this gift, the most complete Lycamobile rate is up to 40GB to navigate for 20 euros a month. Other interesting proposals allow us to have 7GB for 10 euros or 40GB with unlimited calls for 20 euros. With the 3 to 10 gigabytes as a gift, this is how the tariffs from the operator:

Unlimited S with unlimited calls and 10GB (6 + 4) for 10 euros

Unlimited L with unlimited calls and 24GB (14 + 10) for 15 euros

Unlimited XL with unlimited calls and 40GB (30 + 10) for 20 euros

Browse M with 150 minutes and 12GB (7 + 5) for 10 euros

Browse L with 150 minutes and 24 GB (14 + 10) for 15 euros

Browse XL with 150 minutes and 40 GB (30 + 10) for 20 euros

Remember that it is necessary to recharge the SIM of Lycamobile to keep the benefits and promotions active. In addition, during the month of May it is possible accumulate for the following month the megas not consumed in the rates: Unlimited XL, Unlimited L, Unlimited S, Unlimited Superior, Lyca Globe L, Lyca Globe M, Lyca Globe S, Navega XL, Navega L and Navega M.