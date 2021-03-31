LVBP: Will the fans choose the modality of the postseason in the Venezuelan league?

Let’s see if there is a possibility that fanatics choose the modality of how the postseason on the LVBP.

This was stated by the president of the LVBP Giuseppe Palmisano in an interview with Venezuelan journalist Carlos Valmore Rodríguez.

There they covered various topics of the Creole ball, such as the situation of Magallanes and Tigres with OFAC, COVID-19 and the calendar, where it is possible that there is a historical change in the calendar in relation to previous harvests.

The season is scheduled to begin in October with a schedule that can include 40 games per club and the postseason could be played under the Round Robin format.

But he also released such a pearl:

“It would be good to consult the public, the media, on playoff formats to enrich the discussion. And we are already preparing proposals to modify the championship conditions ”.

In the LVBP they are considering recovering October for their calendar and studying dates for reflection days and the Convention. Note in @TrianguloD https://t.co/YEpRguiegR – Carlos V. Rodríguez (@CarlosValmore) March 30, 2021

We already have two teams with their managers officially named such as Bravos with Luis Dorante and Leones with José Alguacil.

Regarding the issue of Magallanes and Tigres, he indicated that they will try to convince OFAC to allow both franchises to play without having the need to modify their statutes.

It is valid that the day of reflection be held again and of course the convention that is held every year, with a proposal that the day of reflection be held on April 30 and the convention on May 30.

In relation to the playoffs proposal chosen by the fans and the media, it is something that they will have to treat very well, because if there is something that abounds, it is the positions of the fans on social networks.

It is something new but we must wait to see if the season can be developed with Covid-19, because at this time we would go to the bubble system established last season with an eye to having at least 30% capacity in each ball park, but always respecting the protocols established by the corresponding authorities.