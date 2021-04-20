LVBP: Who will be the managers of the teams in the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan league?

Let’s review who will be the managers of the equipment on the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

1. Margarita Braves:

The Braves were the first team to designate their manager for the 2021-2022 harvest, who will be the three-time winner of the LVBP Manager of the Year, Luis Dorante.

Luis Dorante is the new manager of Bravos de Margarita for the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, the insular management announced this Saturday. # LVBP | #FMCenter pic.twitter.com/riJzHVyrDR – Sports FM Center (@deportiva) March 22, 2021

2. Lions of Caracas:

Los Melenudos gave a blow to the hiring of leaders in the LVBP by hiring the Venezuelan José Alguacil, who two seasons ago had been announced by Magallanes, but now the beneficiary will be Caracas.

José Alguacil appointed manager of #Leones #LVBP https://t.co/NM8mgK5sB8 pic.twitter.com/tVhy6NohwB – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) March 31, 2021

3. Caribs of Anzoátegui:

Here there is not much news and the current champions hired Cuban Mike Alvarez, who led them to the title in the 2020-2021 of the LVBP.

Already #Caribes de #Anzoategui agreed with Mike Álvarez. The #LVBP champion manager will repeat in the next Venezuelan #beisbol season and will be accompanied by his staff of coaches. The note: https://t.co/2gIBNsw1BV pic.twitter.com/uFTRM5OwEM – Ignacio Serrano (@IgnacioSerrano) April 8, 2021

4. Tigres de Aragua:

Luis Ugueto is the name that will take the reins of the team for the 2021-2022 campaign.

Yes, Luis Ugueto is the manager of Tigres for next season, and he hopes to have the same coaching staff. https://t.co/vWi3v2TyWX – José G. (@JoseGasspar) April 9, 2021

5. Cardinals of Lara:

Manager José Moreno does not repeat with the Cardinals and they have 3 candidates from which the new helmsman of the red birds will come out:

Omar López Caros Mendoza Pedro Griffol

#LVBP: Three Lara Cardinal Manager Candidates – One North American

Read Note: https://t.co/BLDb7JvEk6 #Beisbol #Cardenales #Lara Barquisimeto #pajarosrojos #baseball #manager #SabadoDeGanarSeguidores maría corina machado RCTV # 17Abr pic.twitter.com/84R4TAhFqg – Cronicas360 (@ cronicas360) April 17, 2021

6. Sharks of La Guaira:

Dennis Malavé and Henry Blanco’s options are the ones they are driving from the salty complex, according to information provided by journalist Carlos Valmore Rodríguez.

7. Aguilas del Zulia:

There is still no official statement, but according to the journalist Carlos Valmore Rodríguez, everything seems to indicate that they will repeat the helmsman Rouglas Odor who was in charge of the team in the 202-2021 harvest.

8. Navigators of the Magallanes:

It is from the team that there is less information about it, due to the situation of OFAC, since if they lift the veto they would have a certain option and to continue things as they are would be another option.

The Turks’ initial option was the coaching staff that has just been hired by Leones, that is, Jose Alguacil, accompanied by Lipso Nava and Wilson Álvarez.

Then the name of Omar López rang out, but since he is also one of the Cardinals candidates, if he is not hired, we would have to keep waiting.

But the name that has emerged as a possibility in the last two years is former Buccaneers utility Richard Paz.

I would be my candidate at this time to lead the helm if OFAC is not resolved.

So making a summary, the leaders would be the following:

1. Cardinals: (Awaiting appointment)

2. Caribs: Mike Álvarez.

3. Águilas: (Awaiting appointment)

4. Tigers: Luis Ugueto

5. Magellan: (Awaiting appointment)

6. Lions: José Alguacil

7. Sharks: (Awaiting appointment)

8. Braves: Henry Blanco.