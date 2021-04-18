LVBP: The unforgettable triple play without assistance of David Concepción in the Venezuelan league (Video)

In the wake of the bright Triple play of Joey Votto with the Cincinnati Reds, let’s remember the famous triple play without assistance what did he do David Concepcion on the LVBP.

On December 13, 1987, the Tigres de Aragua and Cardenales de Lara met in a match corresponding to the LVBP in Barquisimeto.

The home team was batting who had runners at 1B and 2B with no outs.

Luis Sojo had the chance to hit, while for the Tigers David Concepción was covering the 1B.

King David says that the team did not expect the touch of the ball from Petareño, but if and when the pitcher made the pitch he took a few steps forward.

When the pitch came, Sojo made an attempt to touch the ball but immediately swung and landed a hit almost through the ground that Concepción caught out of the air.

Due to the characteristics of the hit, there was confusion in the runners if it was out of air or not, which the first baseman took advantage of to go to step on the 1B, with which there were 2 outs.

He immediately noticed that the 2B runner was on third, so he went to the base to step on it and in this way the triple play was completed without assistance from King David.

Concepción ends his comment on the play by saying that there was a Cárdenales coach who headed home once he hit 2B.

His immediate reaction was to throw the ball at the plate and the Bengali catcher touched it, so the King laughs that that was a 4-out play.