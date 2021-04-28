LVBP: The memory of the great storyteller Humberto “Beto” Perdomo in the Venezuelan league five years after his death

We are going to remember to the great Venezuelan narrator Humberto “Beto” Perdomo on the LVBP to five years from his death.

On April 28, 2016, one of the most impressive voices that Venezuelan sport narrated was extinguished, how was that of Humberto “Beto” Perdomo.

For those of us who were fortunate enough to enjoy his multiple stories of the ball, both in the LVBP How in the Major Leagues, we can say that we had the luxury of seeing a monster in that branch in the broadcasts like Beto Perdomo was.

He was one of the most powerful and clear voices that are remembered in a baseball broadcast, where he passed through Venezolana de Televisión broadcasting the Major Leagues, but his passage to Televén was key to seeing him for a few years with Jhon Carrillo both in MLB and LVBP and all the gatherings that he put together live and direct.

“It’s a hype” “How you enjoy winningooo” “YYYY Going around the box”

As a member of the radio circuit of the Navegantes del Magallanes, he formed one of the great traucos that I remember, together with the teacher Carlos Tovar Bracho, Jhon Carrillo, Carlos Feo, Dámaso Blanco.

While he was in Televén I remember him with Jhon Carrillo, Alfonso Álvarez Díaz, Manuel Rodríguez, Luis Enrique Sequera, Manuel Urbina, among others.

Then he passed on a loan that became a definitive change to Meridiano Televisión, where he met again with Dámaso Blanco and a pseudonym of Beto was given to a former player who was starting as a commentator, which I can assure you gave him more fame than how pitcher: “La Perla Negra” to Iván Arteaga, who together with Pedro Ricardo Maio delighted us with more than one intervention like this:

I tell you that he was not sorry for anything and he joked with his teammates without losing the thread of the narrative with his extraordinary voice and if you don’t believe me, I’ll tell you how he narrated an epic Mario Lisson home run with Magallanes in Puerto La Cruz.

To get all the epic moments of Beto Perdomo In the Venezuelan ball, I think they would not reach even 50 articles that we do from here with great respect, but we can say that while we watched him narrate, we were enjoying ourselves because we were winning.