LVBP: The Lara Cardinals signed Jean Machí for the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan league

The Lara Cardinals announced the hiring of the Creole reliever Jean Machí for the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), via free agency.

In fact, the current runners-up want to regain the scepter lost last season with the Caribes de Anzoátegui and therefore have made a series of movements, including the signing of this experienced pitcher, who saw action with the Navegantes del Magallanes and Tigers of Aragua.

The Bengalis released Machi in the last season and will now be part of the solid bullpen of the red birds who will be led in the 2021-2022 season by the Creole Carlos Méndoza, who is the current bench coach of the New York Yankees in the MLB.

📝⚾️ We have signed as a free agent the experienced ex-greatdeliga and Liga Independiente closer, Jean Machí, for the 2021-2022 season. 🏆 2x champion in the #LVBP.

🏅 1x Pitcher and Closer of the Year (2009-10)

🔒 53 saves in 18 seasons # Cardinals | #EsteEsMiEquipo pic.twitter.com/dIXIHaLol8 – Lara Cardinals (@CardenalesDice) May 30, 2021

Machí He was champion with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons, being an important part of the Turkish two-time championship.

He was also the winner of the Pitcher of the Year award in the 2009-2010 campaign and has 53 saves in 18 work campaigns at LVBP.

The position of closer in the twilight nest may have competition because there is Ricardo Gómez, Pedro Rodríguez and now Machí arrives.

Although it is true that it does not seem that the ex-Magellan can take over the position to take it away from Gómez or Rodríguez, but with a new manager and new ideas, one does not know, but what is true is that an arm arrives that will strengthen much more the Larense relay.