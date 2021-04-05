LVBP: Sources assure that Mike Álvarez will be the manager of the Anzoátegui Caribs for the 2021-2022 season

According to various sources, the Cuban Mike alvarez will be the manager of the Caribs of Anzoátegui for the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP.

This was reported by the journalist Jesús Ponte through his twitter account, where he reported that Álvarez will be the helmsman of the eastern tribe for the harvest. 2021-2022, according to what a manager of the indigenous people assured him.

The Caribs de Anzoátegui expect to make the official announcement in mid-April.

Mike Álvarez will be the manager of @caribesanz for the 21-22 season, this was confirmed by a manager of the eastern team. The reigning #LVBP champions hope to make the official announcement in the middle of this month. – Jesús Ponte (@Chuchoponte) April 5, 2021

This news to be confirmed, fulfills the wish of the management of the current champions, when in full celebration of the title of the 2020-2021 campaign Samuel Moscatel affirmed that the position of manager was of Mike Alvarez, Only he could change those plans with a different answer to the “yes” of the offer.

The Cuban replaced Jackson Melían as manager of the Caribs and led them to conquer the crown of the 2020-2021 season by sweeping the favorite Cardenales de Lara in the final.

The tribe is an organization that has been bringing success to its fans for more than a decade and they aspire in the 2021-2022 campaign to conquer the fifth crown in their history.