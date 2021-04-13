LVBP: Officer! Giussepe Palmisano was ratified as president of the Venezuelan league

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) has ratified Giussepe Palmisano as its president, as well as how it has appointed the members of its board of directors.

This has been reported by the press department of the LVBP Through a statement published on its website, which reads the following:

“The eight teams assigned to the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, meeting in the Members’ Assembly held on Monday, unanimously ratified Giuseppe Palmisano as president of the Circuit Board of Directors, as well as Humberto Oropeza and Rafael Gruszka in the positions of vice presidents. “

Remember that Giussepe Palmisano He entered as president of the circuit before the resignation of Juan José Ávila in September 2019.

On your ratification in office, Pamisano stated the following:

“The challenge has always been to preserve this Venezuelan tradition that is professional baseball.”

“Our commitment is and will be to bring a well-organized and good quality event to the fans, as has been done in the 75 years of the LVBP.”

The novelty in this board of directors is that one of the owners of the current Caribbean champions of Anzoátegui Rafael Gruzka enters as one of the vice presidents and the well-known owner of the Cardinals of Lara Humberto Oropeza repeats in the same position.

The LVBP does not sleep and according to Palmisano’s words, we will soon have the day of reflection and the annual convention of the rented circuit, with a view to setting up the 2021-2022 campaign.