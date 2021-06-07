LVBP: José Moreno from manager to coach in the Venezuelan league. Has your status in the league lowered or does job is job?

Former helmsman of the Lara Cardinals Jose Moreno Has gone from being manager to coach of the Sharks of La Guaira, so I make this statement: Did your status in the league or work it is work?

How it is already news, Jose Moreno He will be the bench coach of the La Guaira Sharks for the 2021-2022 season, where the manager will be Dennis Malavé.

Brown led the Lara Cardinals for the first time in the LVBP in the 2017-2018 season where they advanced to the final against the Caribes de Anzoátegui with a slight favoritism, but they fell in six games with the remembered Grand Slam of Luis Jimenez and the great game of Freddy García for the Orientals in Barquisimeto.

Then in the following season (2018-2019) Brown He returned to take command of the crepuscular and they were able to achieve the long-awaited title for the organization by defeating the Leones del Caracas in five games in the final.

In the 2019-2020 harvest, he could not come because of the problem with the LVBP-MLB-OFAC, but he could come in the 2020-2021 harvest where he again led the Cardinals to the final where they were swept away by the Caribes de Anzoátegui .

As we can observe Brown In his three experiences as manager in the LVBP, he achieved a crown and two sub-championships, but has been present in the final.

Cardinals did not want to renew with Joseph and somehow it is surprising that Brown From being the manager who was looking for the three-time championship for the Cardinals in the 2020-2021 campaign, he will now be under the orders of his pupil in the red birds in 2018-2019: Dennis Malavé.

Has Moreno lowered his status in the LVBP or chamba es chamba?

I really consider that Brown Regardless of the decisions he has made with the Cardinals as a strategist, it cannot be denied that he has a great record in the LVBP.

There are only two teams that have not yet hired their manager, such as the Águilas del Zulia and Navegantes del Magallanes, where the buccaneers have the situation with OFAC, so the situation of José with the ship is not clear, so they remain the down jackets that apparently would go with Rouglas Odor.

I consider it a personal decision of Brown, Where maybe he liked the project that was presented to him in Sharks and he will think to secure the job, because a bird in hand is worth more than 100 flying.

Yes Joseph I was interested in working in the LVBP, I consider that it was a circumstantial question and he preferred to secure a job, which represents an activity and an income for his family, so the level is there as well as his status.

On the other hand, it can also be seen as a possible life insurance or a lifeline if things do not go well with Dennis Malavé, how they have been seen on other occasions in the LVBP, but in any case, it is a decision of Brown and Sharks.