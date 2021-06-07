LVBP: Jackson Melían and his return to the La Guaira Sharks in the Venezuelan league

The well-known former player and manager of the Caribes de Anzoátegui Jackson Melian is of Return to one of the teams where he experienced great moments such as the Sharks of La Guaira in the LVBP, where he will serve as a hitting coach.

Indeed Jackson is of Return with the Sharks, With whom he played three seasons (2004-2005, 2005-2006 and 2007-2008), where he connected 53 hits, 16 extra-base hits, 28 runs scored and 32 RBIs, with an average of 266.

In each team that played, great dedication and dedication were always seen, but the performance of Melian He is most remembered with the sharks in the 2007-2008 harvest, where in a disputed elimination round they managed to get into the last day of the elimination round for the postseason, being eliminated at the same time Caracas and Magallanes.

Today Jackson Melián is turning 41, the Anzoatiguean outfielder played 3 seasons (2004-06 / 2007-08) with #Sharks, hitting 53 hits, 16 extra-base hits, with 28 runs scored and 32 RBIs, leaving a .266 batting average. # JacksonMelian #LaGuaira #PaEncima pic.twitter.com/fH83PwJxsq – Tiburonmusiu (@tiburonmusiu) January 7, 2021

And precisely before Magellan on December 16, 2007, Melian who entered as a pinch hitter, hit an unforgettable Grand Slam in the bottom of the tenth inning with the game 4-4 to land the Turks with a score of 8-4, unleashing madness in the Guairista fans and with the zamba on fire. full million.

12/16/2007: Jackson Melián pinch-hitting in the 10th inning and hitting a grand slam to pitcher Ivan Maldonado to leave Magellan on the field with a slate in favor of #Tiburones 8 × 4. # JacksonMelian #LaGuaira #PaEncima pic. twitter.com/VknHfJV5kq – Tiburonmusiu (@tiburonmusiu) December 16, 2020

Now Jackson He comes with the salty ones with the role of hitting coach and although it is true his case could have a certain resemblance to José Moreno, since he was the runner-up manager of the 2019-2020 campaign, falling in a super close final with the Lara Cardinals .

Melian He returned for the following season, which could not culminate as he was fired from the team, which managed to be champion under the guidance of Mike Álvarez.

I think this is a great opportunity to Jackson to continue showing up in the LVBP as a coach and above all to feel again the joy of the Guairista fans, since it is undeniable that whoever plays with Sharks, the love of that hobby is unforgettable.

That is why I consider that Melian He will bring all his experience to the team and with the help of Dennis Malavé with the coaching staff, he will try to do a good job, so that finally the salty ones reach safe harbor and his fans shout: “It’s our year”.