LVBP: Historic former Magellan Navigators manager Tim Tolman passed away

The historic former manager of the Navegantes del Magellan in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) Tim tolman passed away today at 65 years of age.

Indeed, Tolman who was the helmsman that led the buccaneers to break a 15-year drought of not winning championships, in the first final that took place between the eternal rivals Leones del Caracas vs Navegantes del Magellan in the 1993-1994 season.

We remember that in that final the Turks lost the first two games in the city of Valencia (4-7 and 3-4), but they managed to overcome the series at the headquarters of the Lions, winning two games at the University stadium to return the series to Valencia 2-3 (7-2, 2-1, 4-7), winning the last two games to win the crown (1-0, 10-3).

Tim Tolman, the manager who broke Magellan’s title drought by defeating Caracas in the first final between the eternal rivals, has died. A man of kind treatment, he was a winner as a manager and highly respected and loved by the Venezuelan players who were trained in Houston. – Giner García (@ginergr) June 5, 2021

Tolman also led to Magellan to another final in the 1995-1996 campaign against the Cardenales de Lara, where he could barely direct the first game and leave the club due to family problems, where the eternal emblem Gregorio Machado took command, who led the Turks to the championship after being down in series 1-3.

Tolman also led the Caracas Lions in the 2002-2003 season, whose harvest could not culminate due to the national strike.

Tolman played in the LVBP with the Tigres de Aragua, where in two seasons he hit 13 home runs and 83 RBIs.