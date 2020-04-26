Luzbel vocalist Arturo Huizar loses his life at 62 years old | Instagram

The famous Mexican musician and composer Arturo Huizar, considered one of the biggest metal voices in all of Mexico, he lost his life today Saturday at 62 years of age.

He lost his life this morning and until now the details of his death are unknown, but during the last months he suffered from various medical problems derived from the diabetes.

The person in charge of report the event It was Juan Santos, CEO of JSC Producciones México and promoter of the Huizar shows, who also asked for financial help for Arturo’s family.

It may interest you: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, may not get to the altar after problems in their relationship

The Master, the friend, the authentic warrior … has gone ahead. Sincere condolences to the Hernández Tognola family. Excuse me, at the moment I only have to describe my feeling, “he wrote.

It seems that the family will receive donations to be able to complete the funeral expenses of the musician.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Friends, I also know that you are many, many who will feel this emptiness that Master HUIZAR will leave. Please ask you and the HERNÁNDEZ TOGNOLA family for your moral and financial support, whatever your chance will be VERY GRATEFUL, ”wrote the promoter.

Leprosy’s vocalist, Alberto Pimentel, reported yesterday that Huizar had been hospitalized three months ago and his family made a collection to maintain hospital expenses.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Now groupings like Molotov, Crystal and Steel, among others, have expressed their most sincere condolences towards the family.

Good trip Arturo Huizar, voice and figure of heavy metal in Mexico, we are going to miss you “, wrote Molotov.

You can also read: The Jonas Brothers and Karol G surprise everyone and launch a new song X

It was in the year of 1985 that Huizar joined the band Luzbel, It was him third vocalist of the band and they released the songs Metal Fallen from the Sky and Passport to Hell.

In the 90’s decided to take his path as soloist, removing the discs El Emisario and Pecado Capital.

.