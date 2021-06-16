Luz Piedad Martínez Robi, she is the Colombian model who sues Zague for paternity

Luz Piedad Martinez Robi is the name of the 40-year-old Colombian model who would be suing Luis Roberto Alvez ‘Zague’ for the recognition of the paternity of his five-year-old daughter, who they would have procreated in an extramarital relationship when the former Club América was still married to the journalist Paola Rojas.

The Colombian model would have returned to the scene asking for the recognition of her daughter’s paternity to Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’, after being diagnosed with cancer, for which she seeks the support of the now commentator of Aztec TV.

A couple of years ago, the model sought legal recognition with a DNA test, which the soccer player would have rejected, arguing that he did not know the Colombian woman.

According to information published in the magazine TV Notes, Zague and Luz Piedad would have met in Playa del Carmen, beginning a sentimental relationship, from which the girl from whom he claims paternity would have been born.

The model requested the recognition of Zague’s paternity and alimony of at least 60 thousand pesos,

In the case, the Colombian model requests the recognition of paternity. He also asks for the right to alimony for the support of the girl of at least 60 thousand pesos.

Sources say that, at first, Zague kept his paternity a secret, taking care of the girl, because from time to time he sent her money for her maintenance, which only lasted a year.

