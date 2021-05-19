Luz María Zetina refused to work with Alejandro González Iñárritu in his new film

Alejandro González Iñárritu began recording his new tape several weeks ago and is looking to become a huge worldwide box office success. The Mexican director has become one of the most recognized in the world and with each new work he manages to capture the attention of all moviegoers, who receive with open arms each of his proposals from Amores Perros – 92%. But although it seems that everyone wants to work with Alejandro, it seems that it is not true. New information reveals that Luz Maria Zetina, Mexican actress, refused to participate in the filmmaker’s new film.

As mentioned before, Love Dogs It was the movie with which Iñárritu began his full career as a director. With each new job, his presence in international film festivals became more marked, becoming a star figure not only in Mexican seventh art, but also globally. But now he’s ready to return with Limbo, his new big screen job, a movie completely shot in Mexico City. Luz Maria Zetina was going to take a major role in the production, however, he ultimately turned down the offer for a very important reason.

According to El Heraldo de México, Zetina did not want to work with Alejandro González Iñárritu in his film Limbo due to scheduling issues. Let’s remember that she is also a host on a famous television show, which recently gave her a vacation after a long time; the media maintains that the days of recording of Limbo and the vacation weeks of Luz Maria They crossed paths, but she was not willing to sacrifice her free time with her family, so she decided to ignore the offer of the Mexican director. Not everyone rejects an opportunity as such, but in this case sharing time with their loved ones was more important for the actress.

No in-depth details have so far been released on the argument of LimboHowever, we know that the Historic Center of Mexico City is a fundamental part of its development. The protagonist is Daniel Giménez Cacho, who in previous weeks was captured in the middle of the recordings, specifically during a scene that required a significant amount of extras; the actor walked among what appeared to be bodies. It is known that the filming of the film will extend for a few more months.

Alejandro is recognized by films such as 21 Gramos – 80%, Babel – 69%, Biutiful – 64%, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91% and Revenant: The Revenant – 82%. His work has earned him Oscars, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, a nomination at the Cannes Film Festival, the Independent Spirit Awards, among Film Critics, the Directors Guild Award, and was honored with the Honorary Doctorate by UNAM. It is worth remembering that in 2019 he became president of the jury at Cannes, being the first Mexican in history to enjoy such an honor.

Even if Alejandro González Iñárritu He has not shared notable revelations about his new project, it seems that he intends to turn it into one that speaks about the political and social landscape of Mexico for a certain time. Will it transform it into a powerful tale of oppressed voices? We will have to wait a little longer to find out. At the moment no information is known about any tentative release date; Fortunately, it will come at a time when the pandemic could be quite well controlled, with the security of going to theaters before the global crisis appeared in the world.

