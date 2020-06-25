Communicators Jhoel López and Luz García join the list of figures who have expressed their support for the presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo.

Both communication professionals met with Castillo and said that he liked his government proposal and discussed the « Television Law ».

“After several hours of talking and multiple questions, I discovered a noble human being, familiar and with a high sense of solidarity. He told me about his government proposal, his plans for our economic recovery, infrastructure projects and we talked about our expected « Television Law » , which for years waited for the attention of a Ruler who values ​​our artistic environment and the cultural development of our homeland !! I must admit that today’s interaction captivated my attention and that I feel more confident in the future that this new political generation brings to our beloved Dominican Republic !! ”, the host of Noche de Luz wrote on Instagram along with a photograph with the candidate.

For his part, the animator said: « We talk about the moment the country is experiencing with COVID-19 and how he and his team have taken on the courage to help people day by day, we also talked to him about a topic that we have been promoting for years and that is the Television Law for the Dominican Republic, of which we are part and love He is very interested in that law and knows its importance as well as many issues that he is committed to. ”

Castillo will be invited this Saturday in the program Me Gusta de Noche (Color Vision).

Wason Brazobán, El Mayor Clásico, Bulin 47, Shadow Blow and El Sujeto are some of the figures who have expressed their support for the ruling party candidate.