Luz Elena González has posted on your account Instagram that despite the quarantine she has tried to stay calm and get in shape; The actress looked very sensual in some photos that show her after exercising at home.

View this post on Instagram Good Morning!!! It is up to you to decide what face you put on life, difficult times, times of trial, uncertainty and reflection 🙏🏼 I wish with all my heart that they be full of faith and love 💕 #yomequedoencasa #aplanalacurva A post shared by Luz Elena González (@luzelenaglezz) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:11 am PDT

In a long message, Luz Elena wrote that in these complicated moments she has had stress: “This tiredness is necessary to be able to stay as calm as possible at home with the children, because as the days go by this becomes much more complicated, since emotionally a lot of stress is generated! ”

View this post on Instagram This tiredness is necessary to be able to stay as calm as possible at home with the children because as the days go by it becomes much more complicated since emotionally much stress is generated! Take good care of yourself and stay home if for any reason whether it is work or for any other reason you have to go out keep a healthy distance and take all security measures to protect yourself and others, wash your hands constantly and do not touch your face, have a beautiful day !!! #quedateencasa #yocontigo #love #paz #quiet #breathe A post shared by Luz Elena González (@luzelenaglezz) on Apr 4, 2020 at 8:09 am PDT

The actress also recommended her fans to stay home, and has promoted a video on her account Youtube which shows her working out in the gym, which she recorded before the contingency.

