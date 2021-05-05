Luz de Luna: Barry Jenkins defends his film from the idea that he won for political correctness – Tomatazos

After the similar anticlimactic finale of this year’s Oscar ceremony, it might seem that the mistake of 2017, in which Luz de Luna – 98% won, but by mistake it was announced to La La Land: A Love Story – 92% as Best Picture has passed a long time ago. However, the moment remains one of the strangest in the life of director Barry Jenkins, who believes the confusion perpetuates the idea that he only won because of the film’s social discourse.

On the podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, the director Barry jenkins talks about the consequences of the error in the production of the Oscars of 2017 when his film Moonlight won after it was mistakenly announced that LaLa Land had won. For him, the confusion adds to the stigma faced by productions of filmmakers of color in which it is assumed that they only win because they are films with black actors or because of political correctness:

In a slightly sinister way, the error confirms or affirms the unsavory ideas of why the film received the Best Picture award. If you were to do the blind exercise and write down all the awards the movie won that year, whether it’s the ratings, the reviews, all that stuff (Moonlight wins). If we were on an NFL show, and I told you ‘this player has all the times and he’s number one’ you wouldn’t hesitate. But even so they say ‘it’s because it’s a black movie’, no it’s not because of that, you son of a bitch.

In case you hadn’t seen her, Moonlight – 98% tell the story of a homosexual black boy and his relationship with his mother, a person with addiction problems. The film is divided into three parts that tell different moments of his life, when he was little, when he was a teenager and when he was a drug dealer as an adult. The film received a very good response from critics.

In that awards season, Jenkins’ film took on La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, the musical about Los Angeles by Damien Chazelle that was wrongly announced for Best Picture due to a mix-up with the envelopes. However, the team of that film welcomed and gave the stage to the producers of Moonlight. Despite the fact that the matter managed to be clarified on camera, many criticized that the moment of the true winner had been ruined.

Regardless of that, there is a discourse that films win for their social messages more than for their artistic merits and, although the Academy has made strange decisions when it comes to awarding awards, that does not remove how condescending it is to say that any film with racial, gender or sexual diversity themes is free to have a true value of its own. In any case, that is a racist, sexist and deeply ignorant prejudice.

Jenkins, however, acknowledges that the mistake helped publicize his film. Although we have not seen more of his work for a while, that is about to change because his series is about to premiere The underground Railroad, a fictional novel based on true events about a support system to free enslaved people from the southern United States before the Civil War. Also, he is working on a prequel to The Lion King – 40% about the life of Mufasa.

