Luxx Noir London’s ‘Cosmo Queens’ Look Has Floored Me – ‘Cosmo Queens’ Luxx Noir London

Ok … so let’s discuss the absolutely STUNNING work that went down on today’s episode of Cosmo Queens. Luxx Noir London, AKA the “Supermodel Socialite of NJ” whipped up a makeup look for the agesss. She shared with us that she first got into drag only a few years ago, inspired by the work on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But drag isn’t Luxx’s only creative outlet. She recently released some new music, (annnd fun fact: it’s the soundtrack to today’s episode!)

“I actually wrote the song [“Round and Around”] in probably 30 minutes, during quarantine, on the bus, just thinking about how great it would feel to be able to dance in a club and feel the fantasy, “Luxx told us.” I’m sure most of the world wanted that at the time. I wanted people to listen to the song and feel the temporary euphoria that you feel at the club, or at a party, or wherever you’re having fun. ”

IMO the vibes of this track fit perfectly with Luxx’s bold, superstar ensemble that she pulled together. I mean, to quote her own lyrics “Every look is fire / I bring the heat.” Check the full video to witness just how true that is.

