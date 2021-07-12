Luxury watches, cars and jewelry will be auctioned in Los Pinos

MEXICO CITY

On July 18, the face-to-face auctions will resume at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, with the auction of 215 lots, by the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (INDEP).

The agency detailed that in January the first Auction with a Social Sense of the Government of Mexico corresponding to 2021 was held, in electronic mode, but this time the participants will go to the Adolfo López Mateos Room of the former presidential residence.

In this auction, INDEP will offer the general public, 215 lots of vehicles of various makes and models, as well as various merchandise, including watches, jewelry and miscellaneous items.

The offer of lot 65 stands out, consisting of a men’s watch from the Rolex brand, the Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph model, which will have a starting price of 252 thousand pesos.

A Porsche brand vehicle, the 2005 Cayenne model, will be put up for auction, which will start with a starting price of 170 thousand 300 pesos, in lot 150.

Another men’s watch, but from the Corum Admirals Cup brand, with a 18-karat yellow gold case and wrist, rubber and gold on the wrist, black dial, with three subsidiary dials, has a starting price of 166 thousand 800 pesos, in lot 45.

INDEP indicated that, as in all the Auctions with a Social Direction that have been carried out so far, the resources obtained will be used to finance the social programs of the Government of Mexico.

Those interested in participating in the auction can acquire the bases, free of charge, on the site http://subastas.indep.gob.mx, until next July 17; in addition to the fact that until the 16th the first 150 people who decide to attend the auction in person will be able to register.

