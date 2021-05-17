Luxury MLS: free vaccination and sold out in the game between Atlanta United and Montreal Impact



It was the largest crowd at a soccer game since the pandemic began.

Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

This Saturday they faced each other Atlanta United and CF Montreal in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, by date six of the MLS. It was a special match: the home team opened the doors of its enclosure to receive more than half of the public that the stadium can host (more than 70,000 viewers). Besides that, Atlanta made two vaccination posts against COVID-19 available to its fans, for those who wish, at no additional cost.

Mercedes-Benz to give out COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of Atlanta United game https://t.co/lBrOOwGxK3 – All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) May 12, 2021

40,116 people attended the Mercedes Benz Stadium. And for all of them a vaccination place was set up inside the stadium. It was enough to show the match ticket to receive the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from minutes before the game to halftime of the game.

While for those people who were not necessarily inside the enclosure, but who perhaps did pass through the area, another vaccination post was enabled that offered the same benefits as the first. No cost or special requirements.

#ATLUTD, @MBStadium to offer COVID-19 vaccinations during Saturday’s match.https: //t.co/NlrJsgDYUl – Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 12, 2021

Special day for Atlanta

First, The 40,116 fans who attended the Mercedes Benz Stadium accumulated the most people present at a soccer game since 2020. For one day, Atlanta showed us what life – and football – was like before the COVID-19 pandemic.

40,116 fans in the house for Atlanta United vs CF Montreal. The largest soccer crowd worldwide since March 2020 📸: @ATLUTD pic.twitter.com/VYL7rgK65f – FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2021

A special day had to end in a special way. Atlanta United won the game in the fourth minute of addition (90 + 4 ′), with a header that blew up the stands.

When you score an injury-time winner in front of the largest crowd in the world since the start of the pandemic Marcelino Moreno wins it in front of 40,116 fans at Atlanta United 😮pic.twitter.com / QSXQtUm2Tb – B / R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2021

Argentine Marcelino Moreno sent to save a precise center of Jake Mulraney to give three valuable points to his team, which is located third in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. Firm steps towards classic normality.